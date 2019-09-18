New iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max draw mixed reactions

Apple’s announcement of three new versions of the iPhone on Tuesday, Sept. 10, drew mixed reactions among BYU students and faculty.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are now available for preorder and will be in stores on Sept. 20; however, some are questioning whether or not these new phones are worth the price tag. The iPhone 11 starts at $699, and the 11 Pro Max starts at $1099.

The updates to the cameras have caused split opinions on the new phones. The iPhone 11 has two rear-facing cameras — a wide and an ultra-wide lens camera — and one selfie camera that is equipped to take slow-motion video selfies, which Apple has termed “slofies.”

The iPhone 11 comes in a variety of colors and features two cameras. (Apple)

While the cameras on the iPhone 11 are an upgrade over previous models, social media and tech reviewers are more focused on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Both phones feature the slofie-enabled selfie camera and three rear-facing cameras: a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide lens.

“I’d have to try it out and see if it matches my camera quality,” Ashlyn Hanzon, a BYU sophomore and photographer, said. “I think it would be nice in a pinch if you don’t want to lug your camera around.”

For now, Hanzon said she will hold off on buying the iPhone 11 Pro because it doesn’t fit her college-student budget; however, as a photographer, Hanzon worries the release of the new phone will affect more than just her budget.

“The three cameras are a little interesting to me but also scare me. People won’t need to hire me because they can just take their own pictures,” Hanzon said.

Regardless of the phone’s ability to take pictures, the design of the iPhone 11 Pro is drawing criticism.

“I thought it looked a little like the inside of a watch or an alien,” Hanzon said. “It looks a little off to me.”

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three rear-facing cameras, and some don’t approve of the cameras’ layout. (Apple)

Even with upgrades to the processing system and cameras, the idea of holding off for a few years to buy the newest iPhone is a common thought among BYU students.

“I definitely wouldn’t buy one new,” Dallin Clarke, a freshman from Texas, said. “I might consider it after a couple of generations come out and it starts going for cheaper.”

The decision to hold off on buying the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max is more than just a financial decision. Those who are familiar with Apple products and technology are also holding back.

“I’m not a huge photographer, and since the major update and major attraction of this phone is the camera, it doesn’t entice me very much,” Andrew Call, an employee at CougarTech, said.

“I’m just waiting for next year because there’s going to be a major upgrade with 5G and USBC,” Call said of the rumored upgrades in the data capabilities and charging port for the iPhone 12. “I think this is a necessary half-step in that direction, but I don’t think it’s some major upgrade. If you don’t need an upgrade, I wouldn’t do it this year.”