Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at BYU Discussion on Civility

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s first appointee to the high court, has written a new book on the importance of civics and civility and will be speaking at BYU on Sept. 20. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch will be speaking at BYU on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Joseph Smith Building. The event, A Discussion on Civility, will be put on by the Hatch Foundation.

Well-known public figures like President Dallin H. Oaks and former Republican Senator Orrin G. Hatch will be attending. Carolyn Baldwin McHugh, United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, will also be in attendance.

In a message sent to potential attendees, Orrin G. Hatch, Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, shared his gratitude and excitement to hear Gorsuch speak.

“Civility is an indispensable public virtue. Yet sadly, it has all but vanished from our political discourse … I’m grateful that Justice Gorsuch would accept my invitation to visit Utah, and I look forward to hearing his thoughts on how we can restore its proper place in American society,” Hatch said.

According to Ballotpedia, Gorsuch graduated from Harvard Law school in 1991 and was appointed to the position of Supreme Court Associate Justice by President Donald Trump in 2017. Court cases he has authored opinions on include Bucklew v. Precythe, United States v. Davis, and United States v. Hamond.

Gorsuch has also published several works, including “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia” — a book that explores the ethical and civil implications of Euthanasia. He also co-authored the book “The Law of Judicial Precedent”.