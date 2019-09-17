Students fill the Marriott Center to capacity for President Russell M. Nelson’s devotional address

Waiting students fill the Marriott Center to capacity a half an hour early in preparation for President Russell M. Nelson’s remarks to the campus community. (Addie Blacker)

The BYU campus was set abuzz Tuesday, Sept. 10, when the announcement was made that President Russell M. Nelson, prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, would be addressing BYU students and faculty in a devotional address. Today’s devotional by the prophet will be the first since President Thomas S. Monson spoke at BYU nearly eight years ago in November 2011.

Lines of students waited outside the Marriott Center over two hours before the devotional was scheduled to begin before being let inside at 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., just over half an hour before the devotional was scheduled to begin, the Marriott Center was filled to capacity and some doors were no longer allowing entrance.

This story will be updated with continuing coverage following the devotional.