Volunteers help the ‘United Way’ at annual Day of Service

Volunteers serve during the United Way Day of Caring on September 13, 2018. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

Over 2000 volunteers participated in more than 40 local projects as a part of the United Way Day of Caring on Thursday, Sept. 12, according to a press release from United Way of Utah County.

Since 1993, United Way of Utah County has connected numerous companies’ employees to the community through a day of service. The organization and its volunteers work to make the community a better environment through infrastructure projects, education opportunities, care packages and other service projects.

United Way CEO and President Bill Hulterstrom said, “My heart is always touched when I see so many people working so hard to make a difference.”

Throughout the year, companies and organizations throughout Utah Valley donate and provide resources to broaden the United Way of Utah County’s services. The day of caring is unique, however, because employees physically participate in service activities.

Volunteers interact at a school during last year’s United Way Day of Caring held September 13, 2018. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

BYU is one of the largest participating groups for this organization, providing over 400 volunteers and a dozen projects, according to United Way of Utah County Seasonal Programs Coordinator Miranda Emerson. She said faculty and staff use their expertise to help design programs that address the community’s needs.

BYU Community Relations Manager Julie Hatchett is one such individual. She helps organize the projects to give BYU employees a chance to give back to the community.

Hatch has been involved as a volunteer for over 20 years and said participating in the event allows her to feel like she’s a part of something bigger.

“You can see immediate results and you feel the gratitude of individuals,” Hatch said.

Similarly, Emerson said her motivation for these projects is the people involved.

She explained that companies provide additional resources and helping hands, which help organizations accomplish things previously deemed out of reach.

“It’s easy to be motivated when you see the people that (we are) working with,” Emerson said.