The importance of enjoying and not rushing the BYU experience

Every freshman, or any college student for that matter, experiences the daunting pressure of deciding what to major in and what to do after graduation.

As a freshman at Snow College, I was asked, “What are you going to do in the future?” more times than I could count. When I returned home from my mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I transferred to BYU and realized I wasn’t sure I wanted to continue to pursue the same major I had looked into as a freshman. I decided to take a variety of classes at BYU in subjects that intrigued me to not only help me decide what I wanted to study, but also enhance my knowledge and broaden my skillset.

I am still not entirely positive what I will be doing in the future, and I think that’s OK. The purpose of college is to learn and explore your options.

The Aims of a BYU Education states, “…BYU seeks to develop students of faith, intellect and character who have the skills and the desire to continue learning and to serve others throughout their lives.”

Sure, some students may have good reason for trying to get through college and into the work field quickly, and that’s respectable. But I think college is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, when you have the unique opportunity to be a student and learn every day. I have talked to several people who said that now they work full-time, they miss being a student at a university.

Though being a successful student is of utmost importance, college is also meant to be enjoyable. Go to a sporting event, get involved with a club, take a class to learn a new instrument, or if you love traveling, look into a study abroad.

There are so many opportunities and resources available for college students here at BYU. Take advantage of your experience here, and remember, especially if it’s your first semester, don’t worry about choosing a major right off the bat — taking a new class that catches your interest or trying out a club may help you decide.