Welcome back, cougars! We hope you had a great summer. This week’s hack is for the new freshman wandering around campus. Make sure to download the BYU app to use the “Map My Classes” feature.

#BYUHacks is an augmented reality feature in The Daily Universe. The host, Madison Everett, helps students new to BYU figure out the ins and outs of navigating campus. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the phone in the #BYUHacks ad to see this quick video of your weekly hack.