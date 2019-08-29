Fans camp out overnight by LaVell Edwards Stadium in anticipation of today’s rivalry game against Utah. (Aaron Fitzner)

The NCAA football season is just beginning, and the BYU campus is still experiencing the calm of summer, but the Cougar’s rivalry game against Utah is already here. Here’s what you need to know for game day.

The game will kick off at 8:15 tonight, and LaVell Edwards Stadium will be open two hours prior. If you’re heading south for the game, the Utah Department of Transportation says to expect delays and encourages motorists to leave plenty early to avoid traffic that will be worsened by construction along the route. Alternatively, UDOT encourages travelers to consider taking UTA’s FrontRunner and Utah Valley Express to avoid traffic altogether.

Fans in attendance should be aware that the gameday color for tonight’s matchup is royal blue, but for those unable to attend rivalry game, it will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can listen to the game on 102.7 FM and 89.1 HD2 FM locally or on local affiliate FMs in Central and Southern Utah and Idaho.

This season opener will be the first time fans will be able to enjoy recent changes to LaVell Edwards Stadium. Summer renovations connected the four separate stadium stands at the mezzanine level, which will allow patrons to walk between stands without returning to the ground level. There are also new bathrooms, staircases, ramps and exits. In addition, a new “state-of-the-art NFL quality DAS and Wi-Fi system” has been installed at LaVell Edwards Stadium, which will better handle the increase in cell traffic that accompanies the packed stadium.