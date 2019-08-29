Church releases Richmond Virginia Temple renderings

1 of 9

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released renderings of the planned Richmond Virginia Temple during an open house on Wednesday, August 28.

The temple was first announced by Church President Russel M. Nelson in April 2018, and it will be the first in Virginia. The released renderings show what the temple’s interior and exterior is anticipated to look like, and Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, said the renderings are meant to help members “look forward to the completion of this sacred structure and anticipate the blessings it will bring to this area.”

The announced temple site is 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, Virginia, a suburban neighborhood just outside of Richmond. The planned temple will share a property with a meetinghouse, which is also planned to be built.

Church Newsroom reports that the temple design was inspired by historical American traditions, and elements found on buildings throughout Virginia will be a part of the temple’s overall look. The landscaping was inspired by nearby historic Williamsburg, and Bill Williams, director of temple design, said it will “contribute to a reverent, peaceful atmosphere for all who come here.”

No groundbreaking date or construction timeline has been announced at this time.