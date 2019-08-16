BYU to discontinue Homecoming parade in favor of new events

BYU’s marching band performs in the 2015 Homecoming parade (University Photo)

BYU has announced that its 89-year-old Homecoming parade tradition is coming to an end.

The BYU Homecoming parade began in 1930 and has been a staple of Homecoming week activities ever since. The university cited declining participation as the reason for discontinuing the parade and said it will allow room for more student-centric activities.

The homecoming parade has been a staple of BYU Homecoming since 1930. This 1934 photo shows what the parade looked like during the Great Depression era. (L. Tom Perry Special Collections)

According to BYU, new inclusions to Homecoming week include a scavenger hunt, BYU Birthday Bash and “enhanced noonday activities throughout the week.”

The True Blue Foam slide will also be excluded from Homecoming week activities this year and will instead be held earlier in the semester to take advantage of better weather. The event will instead be held a month sooner on Wednesday, September 11.

There will also be the continuation of other Homecoming week traditions. The 5K Cougar run will be held on Saturday morning, immediately followed by the serving of blue pancakes, which are being brought back following a brief hiatus.

The BYU Spectacular! will continue this year, featuring Ben Rector and Hilary Weeks. As a new addition, the first 500 guests to arrive each night will receive a free T-shirt.

The True Blue Foam slide, a favorite Homecoming tradition, will be moved up in the semester to take advantage of better weather. (BYU Photo)

Finally, Cougar Canyon pre-game activities will now include the Lavell Edwards Stadium Tailgate Party. There will be live entertainment and local food trucks in the hours leading up to kickoff.

This year’s Homecoming week will kickoff Tuesday, Oct. 15, and BYU will play its Homecoming game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 19, at a yet to be determined time.