BYU Education Week comes to campus

Guests take notes while attending a BYU Education Week class.

This year’s BYU Education Week features 240 presenters and over 1,000 classes. For 97 years, Education Week has inspired eager learners with enriching classes and presentations.

This year’s program, running August 19-23, will feature a devotional by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The August 20 devotional will begin at 11:10 a.m. in the Marriott Center and is open to the public. The devotional will also be streamed live online.

BYU will also welcome a SCERA production of the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast” and a performance by Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio. Tickets for both performances cost $14 and are available at byutickets.com.

The 2019 BYU Education Week theme is “Building Our Foundation upon Christ,” which comes from Helaman 5:12. The BYU Education Booklet quotes President Russell M. Nelson, who said, “Without our Redeemer’s infinite Atonement, not one of us would have hope of ever returning to our Heavenly Father. Without His Resurrection, death would be the end. Our Savior’s Atonement made eternal life a possibility and immortality a reality for all.”

Classes at BYU Education week cover a host of topics. While some classes are more academic in nature, others teach about the scriptures and the gospel. (Natalie Saunders)

The classes taught during Education Week, the booklet says, are “designed for youth and adults, women and men, single and married individuals.” Classes focus on a wide variety of subjects, including gospel principles, the arts, family and marriage relationships, finance, personal development, technology, health, and many others.

Regular classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 9:25 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Most classes are 55 minutes long with 25-minute breaks in between. Registration is not required for specific classes, but seating is first-come, first-seated.

Early registration at a discount price is available through August 17. Participants can either register for the week, one day or a partial day.