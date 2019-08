Zagster has placed two hundred of the Spin electric scooters in Provo. Three hundred more will be added in the next few months. (Addie Blacker)

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi rides a Spin scooter through a ribbon at Thursday’s launch event. (Addie Blacker)

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi speaks at Thursday’s launch event. (Addie Blacker)

UTA trustee Kent Millington speaks at Thursday’s launch event. (Addie Blacker)

Launch event attendees test ride the scooters. (Addie Blacker)

Provo Fire Chief James Miguel hold up a helmet. (Addie Blacker)

Attendees test ride Spin scooters. (Addie Blacker)

Attendees test ride Spin scooters. (Addie Blacker)

Attendees test ride Spin scooters. (Addie Blacker)

Zagster employees will head out at night to retrieve the scooters and charge them. (Addie Blacker)

Provo has partnered with electric scooter company Zagster to bring 200 scooters, similar to Bird and Lime scooters found in Salt Lake City, to the city’s streets.

The scooters are now available for use and can be unlocked using the Spin app. The scooters are located all over Provo. They cost one dollar to activate and 15 cents per minute to ride.