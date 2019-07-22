Prophet emphasizes ‘all are alike unto God’ at NAACP convention

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke to an assembly about the love for our neighbors at the 110th annual national convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on July 21 in Detroit.

President Nelson quoted 2 Nephi 26:33 from The Book of Mormon and emphasized that “all are alike unto God.” He praised the members of the NAACP for striving to make this “heavenly truth an earthly reality.”

President Nelson said everyone is connected and has been appointed a God-given responsibility to improve the lives of those around them, no matter what they look like or what they believe.

“If we have any hope of reclaiming the goodwill and sense of humanity for which we yearn, it must begin with each of us, one person at a time,” President Nelson said.

President Nelson recounted the story of when he hosted an influential pastor Reverend France Davis from the Calvary Baptist Church at a performance of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Afterward, Reverend Davis hosted President and Sister Nelson at a Calvary Baptist Church to listen to their choir.

“True community begins with just such relationships; with loving our neighbor, with honoring and serving each other,” said President Nelson. “This is the spirit behind the cooperation shared by the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

President Nelson said he prays that the Church and the NAACP may continue to call each other friends and to further demonstrate the Lord’s two great commandments — to love God and love each of His children.

“Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can. This world will never be the same,” President Nelson said.