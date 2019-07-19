The moon landing celebrated at BYU in 1969

On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11, carrying astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, became the first space flight to land humans on the moon. It was monumental and iconic.

Months before, on March 3, Apollo 9 took off with three astronauts to test descent, ascent and if the spacecraft could be flown independently by its crew — all necessary for Apollo 11’s mission.

BYU students in the BYU 24th Ward held a dance in the Jesse Knight Building on March 15, 1969, to celebrate the moon landing. The theme was “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Allan Morton was a junior studying geology at the time and said ward members made the murals hanging on the walls.

Morton sent the photos above to The Daily Universe, calling the dance “fond memories of an amazing time.”