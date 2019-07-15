Church announces Layton temple site

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced today that it will build the Layton Utah Temple on the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton City.

The temple site announcement comes over a year after Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Layton. According to a news release, the Church plans on “a three-story temple of approximately 87,000 square feet.”

Google Maps shows the temple site just south of a current Church meetinghouse. The site is within walking distance of Layton’s Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Fairfield Plaza. It’s also less than two miles away from the Layton Frontrunner station.

The news release states the Church currently operates 17 temples in Utah and has announced temples to be built in Layton, Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County.