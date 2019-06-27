Full-time mission cost rising to $500 a month

The cost of serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will increase to $500 per month starting July 1, 2020, according to a First Presidency letter sent to Church leaders.

The change, which is an increase from the current mission cost of $400 per month, will apply to missionaries serving from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The mission cost will remain at $400 per month or the local equivalent for missionaries from all other countries. According to the letter, this is the first increase in mission price since 2003.

“We love and are most grateful for the many young men and young women who answer the call to serve the Lord as full-time missionaries and express appreciation of those who support them,” the letter says. “We know that many sacrifice greatly to help share our Heavenly Father’s love and the Savior’s restored gospel.”

The announcement comes shortly after a mission leadership seminar held at the Missionary Training Center from June 23-25.

During the seminar, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles introduced a new missionary handbook, according to the Church Newsroom.

The new handbook, which will replace the current 2010 version, is called “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ” and will be available to all missionaries later this year.

Elder Andersen said the handbook “is an invitation to obedience, with more words of the Savior, more meaningful scripture references, and an opening letter from the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve.”