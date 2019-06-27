Online learning provides opportunities for students abroad

Across the world in Uruguay, Martin Cornelli sat with his head in his hands and wept. Though he had just received the joyous news of the pregnancy of his wife, he had no idea how he was going to support his growing family.

“I had no idea what I was going to do. I was able to find work here and there to support my wife and I, but a baby? There was no way,” he said.

Due to his family’s economic circumstance, Cornelli had never even given the thought to attend college. He had to drop out of school at an early age to support his family, but without a degree, he had trouble finding a steady job as an adult.

“All of the colleges in Uruguay are expensive, and I couldn’t even dream of attending.” Cornelli said. He said he lived in the shadow of his fears, until one Sunday, he heard about BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide is an entity of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that provides education for Church members across the globe. Originally organized in 2012, BYU-Pathway became an affordable and flexible option for members of the Church who didn’t have the time or resources to attend a traditional college.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide acts as a stepping stone to obtaining a bachelor’s degree. In partnership with Brigham Young University–Idaho, individuals who successfully complete PathwayConnect are automatically accepted into BYU-Idaho online.

PathwayConnect is a one-year college preparatory program that includes a religion class and a real-world skills class that prepares students for their education at BYU-Idaho.

“We take for granted a lot of the opportunities we’re given. Many people are born into poverty and can only dream of getting a college education. BYU-Pathway Worldwide enables these people to actually have the chance to earn a degree. For us, it may not seem like a big deal, but to them, it will change their whole world,” said Breanne Sua, editor at BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

This was especially true for Cornelli, who wouldn’t have been able to support his family if it weren’t for BYU-Pathway Worldwide. He decided to pursue a degree in programming, something he said he had always been interested in but never had the money to afford.

Cornelli found strength in his relationship with the Lord though learning English was difficult and the course was challenging. “God is the greatest programmer of them all,” he said. “It strengthened my testimony. There was power in the course itself, aside from the academic program. It was a spiritual power.”

Like Cornelli, many young men and women are never given the opportunity to receive a college degree. That means that there are families struggling and suffering because of a lack of education in their respective countries.

For this reason, BYU-Pathway Worldwide implemented a new scholarship for returned missionaries. This scholarship program allows returned missionaries to recieve a 50% tuition discount for PathwayConnect.

Brian Ashton, vice-president of field operations for BYU-Pathway Worldwide, said, “Most returned missionaries never get a college degree. If they were to graduate with a degree, it would make a huge difference. This has the potential to change the whole Church. With every area asking to be involved, we could have hundreds of thousands of students. From those will come bishops, Relief Society presidents, stake leaders, and General Authorities.”

This scholarship is currently only being offered to returned missionaries in Brazil and the Caribbean, but the plan is to offer all returned missionaries this opportunity in the future.

Eventually, Cornelli was able to complete PathwayConnect and begin his studies with BYU-Idaho Online. He said he has found a stable job that he loves and that he makes more than enough money to sustain his family.

“I wouldn’t be here today with wife and beautiful daughter if it weren’t for BYU-Pathway Worldwide. Because of them, I’m able to be the husband and father my family deserves. I feel confident, safe and grateful for the opportunity I have to support my family,” he said.