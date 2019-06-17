Utah ski resorts finally ready for summer

Utah ski resorts are finally gearing up for the summer season after experiencing one of the snowiest winters in the state’s history. Whether it be through mountain biking, hiking, lift rides, concerts or other events, the resorts are hoping to bring in people of all ages during the summer months.

“The mountains are a beautiful place to be in the summer,” said Ski Utah Director of Communications Caitlin Furin. “There’s something for everyone.”

Below is a list of 13 of Utah’s major ski resorts, their distance from Provo and some of the main activities and events they are providing this summer.

Alta

Alta provided lift-served hiking last season, but due to infrastructure improvement projects, it will go back to only foot-served hiking this summer. Alta has over 15 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails that can be accessed from the Wildcat base area.

Some of Alta’s summer events include the Cirque Series trail running race on July 13, the Wasatch Wildflower Festival on July 20 and bi-weekly nature walks. Alta is located about 46 miles north of Provo in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Beaver Mountain

Beaver Mountain, located just outside of Logan and about 150 miles north of Provo, is providing camping sites, RV hookups and yurt rentals this summer. The resort has various hiking and mountain biking trails and is hosting the Bike the Beav mountain biking race on June 29.

Brian Head

Brian Head is hoping to open for the summer on June 29, conditions permitting. Various activities the resort will provide include mountain biking, rock climbing, zip lines, disc golf and chair lift rides.

The resort, just outside of Cedar City and about 200 miles south of Provo, is planning multiple music festivals and bike races this summer.

Brighton

Brighton has a series of hiking trails it is hoping will be accessible soon, conditions permitting. Brighton, located in Big Cottonwood Canyon about 55 miles north of Provo, is hosting a summer camp for the first time this year for kids ages 6-16. The resort is also hosting the Cirque Series on June 29 and the Wasatch Wildflower Festival July 13-14.

Cherry Peak

Cherry Peak is hosting its annual concert series this summer, which features a lineup of Colbie Caillet, Rodney Atkins and Lifehouse, among others. Other summer activities include horseback riding, disc golf and mountain biking. The resort opened in 2014 and is located near Logan, about 140 miles north of Provo.

Deer Valley

Deer Valley began a multi-year overhaul of its mountain biking trails in 2014 and now has over 60 miles of lift-served bike trails. The trails are expanding even more this season with the addition of Undertow, a new intermediate flow trail. Other activities include hiking, chairlift rides, a summer camp for kids and multiple concerts.

The resort’s outdoor amphitheater is set to host three concert series this summer, featuring a lineup that includes Ziggy Marley and the Utah Symphony. Deer Valley is located in Park City, about 45 miles north of Provo.

Eagle Point

Eagle Point is hosting a Mountain Archery Festival June 28-30th, along with its second-annual Mini Enduro downhill mountain biking race on August 17. The resort is located near Beaver, about 175 miles south of Provo and is also planning to provide disc golf and paintball during the summer months.

Park City

Park City is offering a variety of activities this summer, including an alpine slide and coaster, zip lines, lift rides, lift-served mountain biking and hiking, mini golf and disc golf. The resort is also hosting a series of free concerts every Thursday and Saturday night in July and August.

Park City became the largest ski resort in Utah after purchasing neighboring Canyons resort and combining the two in 2015. It is located 43 miles north of Provo.

Powder Mountain

Powder Mountain has over 24 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails accessible during the summer. The Powder Mountain Trail Trials 5k races will take place every Wednesday for four weeks in July and August, and a women’s only mountain bike race will happen on August 7. Powder Mountain is located near Ogden, about 95 miles north of Provo.

Snowbasin

Snowbasin, located 85 miles north of Provo, is hosting weekly concerts, mountain bike races and outdoor movie nights throughout the summer. The resort’s gondola will be open on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 22, providing access to hiking and biking trails, mountain-top restaurants and disc golf.

Snowbird

Snowbird’s summer activities include mountain biking, rock climbing, an alpine slide and mountain coaster, ropes courses and lift rides on the aerial tram and Peruvian chairlift. Snowbird, located about 42 miles north of Provo, is hosting the Wasatch Wildflower Festival on July 20-21 as well as stops for the Mid-Week Mountain Bike Series and Wasatch Trail Run Series.

Solitude

Solitude is offering lift-served mountain biking, hiking and access to an 18-hole disc golf course this summer. The resort is also hosting stops for the Wasatch Trail Run Series and Mid-Week Mountain Bike Series. Solitude is located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, about 54 miles north of Provo.

Sundance

Sundance is by far the closest resort to Provo, located in Provo Canyon about 13 miles from the BYU campus. Sundance is providing its two-mile long zip line tour this summer as it has in past seasons, along with lift-served mountain biking and hiking.

Additional summer events at Sundance include the BlueBird Cafe Concert Series and the Sundance Summer Theatre, which will be performing Mamma Mia! in July and August.