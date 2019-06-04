Man shot by passerby in domestic disturbance dies

A man who was shot Monday south of the BYU campus in Provo has died. The 26-year-old, Jeremy Sorensen, was shot twice in the chest by a man who was driving by as Sorensen was fighting with an 18-year-old woman in a driveway at 260 E. 500 North, according to Provo Police’s Twitter account, which they continued to update.

Last night just before 8:00 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance near 500 North 200 East. Officers found 26 year old Jeremy Sorensen had been shot twice. pic.twitter.com/ieZzCEX8yg — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) June 4, 2019

“Investigators believe … That person got out of his car and told Sorensen to stop fighting and warned him he would shoot,” said Provo Police.

Sorensen and the woman were both taken to the hospital where Sorensen died from his injuries while the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Provo Police.

Investigators have interviewed both the woman and the shooter, Provo Police said.

The shooting is still under active investigation.