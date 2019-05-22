Shane Reese appointed as new academic vice president

BYU has appointed Shane Reese as the new academic vice president, the school announced on May 22. The appointment will be effective June 3, and Reese will replace James R. Rasband, who was sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6. Rasband had been serving as BYU academic vice president since 2017.

Reese has been serving as the dean of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences at BYU since 2017. He graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in statistics and later earned a doctoral degree in statistics from Texas A&M University.

He began teaching at BYU in 2001 and has been honored with multiple awards since. He received BYU’s Young Scholar Award in 2004, the Karl G. Maeser Excellence in Teaching Award in 2010 and was the Melvin W. Carter Professor in the statistics department from 2012 to 2017. He was named a fellow of the American Statistical Association in 2013.

Some of Reese’s work throughout his career includes helping monitor the demolition of multiple chemical weapon stockpiles, publishing research on the power of solar storms and consulting with both the U.S. Olympic volleyball team and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.