BYU’s concrete canoe once again floats on to national competition

BYU has been chosen to compete in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ National Concrete Canoe Competition for the second year in a row.

They thought it was all over. After coming in second place to the Colorado School of Mines and their canoe, The Kraken, in the Rocky Mountain Conference of the ASCE National Concrete Canoe Competition, the Cougars thought they had lost their chances at competing in nationals. Team captain Rob Anderson said that although he felt disappointed coming in second, “I think there’s value in knowing you put everything you had into it.”

Concrete Canoe is exactly what it sounds like: engineering students from around the world compete to see who can make the fastest, floatiest and prettiest chunk of concrete. Points are awarded based on a paper written about the canoe, an oral presentation, a visual display of the canoe and the canoe’s performance in a race. Competitions are first held regionally, then regional winners move on to the national competition.

Every year, teams that didn’t win their regional competition but cleared a certain bar of requirements can choose to submit their university’s name into a pool. Five of those are chosen at random to compete in the national competition, held this year from June 6-8 in Melbourne, Florida.

BYU won the luck of the draw last year. They were chosen this year, too. Anderson says that when the team found out, “We all just kind of lost it. It was crazy.”

Anderson, a 26-year-old civil engineering student from Oakland, California, says that since receiving the news, his team has switched gears. “Now we need to focus on what we need to do to at nationals,” he said.

Students in BYU’s engineering program have been working on their canoe and training for the competitions for almost a year. “It’s a whirlwind,” Anderson said. “It’s dog-eat-dog out there. Every team has fantastic canoes.”

Being qualified to enter the drawing is no small feat. Teams must have a high enough score on their report, return a form stating their desire to compete at nationals and finish in the top half of their student conference competition. Of the over 370 student chapters involved in Concrete Canoe, only 29 schools qualified to enter the final drawing.

BYU has made the grade two years in a row now, which Beth Wiley, senior manager of student programs at the American Society of Civil Engineers, says is “pretty cool.”

Since last September, BYU engineering students have been agonizing over their boat. Getting a 300-pound slab of concrete to float isn’t as easy as it sounds, and team co-captain Melissa Adams Cowley, a 22-year-old from Vacaville, California, knows just how much effort it takes.

“It’s a lot of fun, just straining sometimes on academics and life,” Cowley said. “We become like a family by the end of it.”

The first step is the special concrete mix, which replaces the gravel normally found in concrete with shale and a special kind of lightweight glass bead. Students set the mix into a canoe shape, which needs to cure for 28 days. Cowley and her team cured their canoe by steaming the concrete boat in a makeshift sauna in the basement of the Clyde Building.