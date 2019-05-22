BYU to honor North Ogden mayor

BYU announced it will be adding Major Brent Taylor’s name to the Wilkinson Student Center Reflection Room’s Memorial Wall on Thursday. A memorial honoring Brent Taylor’s life will take place on Friday, according to BYU.

Brent Taylor was a North Ogden mayor and BYU Army ROTC alumnus and was killed Nov. 3, 2018, in Afghanistan.

The Memorial Wall includes names of BYU students and alumni who have “died preserving freedom,” according to a BYU press release.

“Last August, when Brent was home on leave from his 4th deployment to the Middle East, he and I came back to campus and visited this very room (the Reflection Room) and gazed upon this very memorial wall,” said Brent Taylor’s wife, Jennie Taylor.

The unveiling is not open to the public. The Taylor family along with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, retired Maj. Gen. Brian L. Tarbet, Major General Jefferson S. Burton, BYU Academic Vice President James Rasband and BYU Marriott School Dean Brigitte Madrian will attend the event.

Jennie Taylor will also announce the Brent and Jennie Family Endowed Scholarship that will be awarded to an undergraduate BYU political science student each year. Jennie and her family said they want to help “future students of political science carry on Brent’s legacy of sacrifice, statesmanship and service-centered leadership.”

“Nearly two decades ago, Brent and I entered this campus with a determination to learn; and we have since gone forth with a lifelong commitment to serve,” Jennie said.