Mary Lake named to USA Volleyball preliminary roster

BYU senior libero Mary Lake was named to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s preliminary roster for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, the premier annual international volleyball tournament. The 25-player roster was announced May 13 and listed Lake as one of the team’s two liberos.

“The opportunity Mary has to train with the highest level of athletes and coaches with the U.S. National Team is incredible,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “What she learns there will make her a better player and teammate.”

Lake was named the West Coast Conference Defender of the Year last season as well as an American Volleyball Coaches Association Second Team All-American. Lake led the back line of a BYU defense that finished No. 1 in the nation in opponent hitting percentage last year. She finished the 2018 campaign with 414 digs and 110 assists and helped lead the team to a No. 1 ranking for 11 consecutive weeks and an NCAA Final Four appearance.

Our very own MARY LAKE on USA National team! https://t.co/YkPsbzLN0p — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) May 13, 2019

The Volleyball Nations League is a 16-country league that includes 15 pool play matches for each country over the course of five consecutive weeks. The top five teams from the opening round will play in the Volleyball Nations League Final Six along with host China from July 3-7.

Each country can select 14 players from the 25-player roster to compete in each week of the preliminary rounds as well as the Final Six. Coaching staffs can change their rosters each week.

The U.S., who defeated Turkey in the inaugural Volleyball Nations League final last season, will host Korea, Germany and Brazil June 4-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.