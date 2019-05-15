Julie L. Franklin announced as new Vice President of Student Life

BYU has appointed Julie L. Franklin as Vice President of Student Life, effective Aug. 1, the university announced on May 15. She will replace Janet S. Scharman, who is retiring after 19 years as Vice President of Student Life.

Franklin is currently BYU’s Director of Residence Life, a position she’s held since 1998. She graduated from BYU with a degree in International Relations and later received her MBA from the Marriott School of Business.

Her work at BYU has including seeing the renovations of Helaman Halls to completion and later leading a comprehensive evaluation of the experiences of first-year students, which resulted in the university building the new Heritage Halls.

She also served as a member of the search committee that brought Honor Code Office Director Kevin Utt to BYU, and has worked with BYU’s Counseling and Psychological Services office and the Accessibility Center.