Provo woman dies after shooting incident on Center Street

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m. officers responded to the 300 E. block of Center Street to investigate a shooting. Twenty-seven year old Provo resident Freya Larsen was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where she died of a single gunshot wound to her head. pic.twitter.com/LA9EKyVllk — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) May 8, 2019

A 27-year-old Provo woman has died following a shooting incident, according to updates from the Provo Police Twitter account.

Freya Larsen was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where she died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the Provo Police Twitter account updates continue. Officers responded to the incident on the 300 E. block of Center Street yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

At 4:05 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to the 300 E. block of Center Street to investigate a shooting. Twenty-seven year old Provo resident Freya Larsen was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where she died of a single gunshot wound to her head. pic.twitter.com/zYzgmu9VAa — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) May 8, 2019

They arrested 27-year-old Provo resident Michael Robinson that night and booked him into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of murder.

“This remains an active investigation,” a Tweet from the Provo Police Twitter account reads. “Mr. Robinson is entitled to the presumption of innocence until he is proven guilty.”

Other updates from the Provo Police Twitter account show police first asking people to avoid the area between 300 and 400 E. Center Street, then later re-opening Center Street.

Sgt. Nisha King, the Provo Police public information officer, said Larsen and Robinson were in a romantic relationship, but investigators are still trying to confirm if the shooting was a domestic violence incident. However, she said they do believe Robinson called 911 himself.

King said she would implore anyone who’s in a domestic violence situation or anyone who knows someone who is to “please, please reach out to your local law enforcement. … There are a ton of resources that are available, but it comes down to you asking for help.”

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, visit these websites for help and resources:

Provo Police Victim Assistance Program

Orem Victim Advocates

Utah County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Program

Utah County Victim Services

Utah Department of Public Safety Victim Services