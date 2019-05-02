Primary General president offers prayer at White House

Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gave a prayer at the National Day of Prayer celebration at the White House on Thursday morning. Church Newsroom live-streamed the event on their Facebook page.

The event took place in the Rose Garden at the White House with various government and faith leaders in attendance. Vice President Mike Pence shared remarks on religion and President Trump published a presidential proclamation on Tuesday.

President Trump and The First Lady Participate in the National Day of Prayer Service Watch LIVE: President Trump and The First Lady Participate in the National Day of Prayer Service Posted by The White House on Thursday, May 2, 2019

“And I can assure you, at a time when religious belief is often marginalized and even ridiculed, in this White House, under this President, we believe in prayer,” Pence said.

Pence explained that President Trump opens every Cabinet meeting with a prayer.

“We believe we always do well to go to the Lord in prayer. But it seems especially important these days,” Pence said.

Pence spoke about the recent shootings that took place in California, New Zealand and Louisiana. Pence said both he and President Trump will be visiting the churches in Louisiana.

“No one should ever fear for their safety in a house of worship in America or anywhere in the world,” he said. “Today we pray for America. And as we pray, let’s pray with confidence.”

President Trump closed the event saying, “On this National Day of Prayer, let each of us, according to our own faiths, call upon God for His guidance and express our gratitude for the love and grace He bestows on us and our country.”

Sister Jones is scheduled to participate in the Sister to Sister event at BYU’s Women’s Conference Friday morning.