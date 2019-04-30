Female enrollment in law school on the rise at BYU

There are more women enrolled in law school at BYU and across the nation than ever before. According to Above the Law, women have outnumbered men in law school classrooms since 2016, and the numbers continue to climb.

Law school was largely a male-dominated field in the past. Ruth Bader Ginsburg pursued a law degree in the mid-1950s. She was recently memorialized in a feature film, “On the Basis of Sex.” Ginsburg was one of only nine women in a class of 500 men during her freshman year at Harvard Law School.

Her legal career took her to the top of her profession where she now stands as the senior female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Ginsburg advocates for more women to step up and help shape the nation’s laws.

BYU Law graduate Kurt London said, “No longer can the law be considered a structure for the ‘good old boys.'”

The field of law seems to be adjusting to a new perspective that women can bring to the table.

Lauren Malner, a student admitted into BYU Law who will start classes in the fall, got her first experience in law working for Canada’s Parliament the summer after her freshman year.

“One of the issues being discussed in the House of Commons while I was working there was the assisted suicide legislation,” Malner said. “It essentially said that assisted suicide was legal as long as the death of the patient is reasonably foreseeable.”

Because of her experience, Malner became interested in statutory interoperation, which is how courts interpret and apply the law.

Malner says she is excited about the increasing number of women who are pursuing law.

“I think that there are so many women wanting to become involved with the law because of inequality issues that are particularly present right now with our cultural dialogue,” Malner said. “There are many people and organizations that are trying to advocate female empowerment. That’s trickling down to the general consciousness, making women feel that there is more acceptance to pursue certain careers or ambitions.”

Though she hasn’t yet begun her studies in law, Malner says she feels there are many qualities that make a good law student.

“A strong work ethic, being detail oriented and also having a public spirit,” she said. “I think it’s great when law students are willing to help the community because not only does that give them a sense of purpose but also that they are willing to make a difference for society.”

Malner feels that women in law school have a huge impact on society today.

“Not only do these women have the potential to do good in society through their own work, they are giving a vision to the younger generation,” she said. “For me, seeing a woman who is a successful attorney or who has in some way used their education to make a difference really opens my mind, as well as the minds of girls around me, to what is possible.