BYU Law provides unique experiences, opportunities

BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School, founded in 1973, has become one of the nation’s leading law schools, setting a high standard for others. Like its peer institutions nationwide, it competes for the most qualified undergraduates.

According to its website, the law school offers an environment that is “meaningful, worthwhile and beautiful.” An annual U.S. News survey ranked the law school as number 39 in the nation. Full-time tuition for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $13,060, and the nonmember rate is $26,120 annually.

The U.S. News summary also mentions the unique religious element of the school.

“The law school curriculum incorporates religious, ethical and moral values into foundations and concepts of the law,” the summary states.

U.S. News says that students at the J. Reuben Clark Law School can pursue one of several joint degree programs, which include a J.D. coupled with an MBA, Master of Accounting or a Master of Education. The law school also offers other programs and extracurricular activities for students, U.S. News states.

“The BYU Law School has a variety of unique programs, including the Society of Biblical Literature-Biblical Law, the Marriage and Family Law Research Project and the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU,” the review states. “There are more than 20 student organizations to check out, including clubs like Iron Justice Golf and Spirit in the Law, as well as four legal journals: the BYU Law Review, the BYU Education and Law Journal, the BYU Journal of Public Law, and the BYU International Law and Management Review.”

Some of the specialty law school rankings are clinical training, environmental law, intellectual property law, international law, legal writing, tax law and trial advocacy. Students at the law school are able to learn skills outside of the classroom by working in the community around them and helping other communities in need.

Many students have the desire and the dream to go to law school, but the task can seem daunting at times. Lauren Malner, a senior in communications at BYU, was admitted into the law school for this fall and had some advice for anyone thinking about pursuing law.

“Work hard in school. Find a mentor either through your school or your personal network to help guide you through the experience. Start preparing early—build your resume with diverse experiences, attend some pre-law classes, read up on the law schools you think you might like to attend, etc. Take some writing classes; knowing how to write will really help you in law school and in general once you enter the workforce.

She also said that applicants should be willing to show who they are.

“Be personal in your personal statement — this is an opportunity for you to show the law school who you are beyond numbers,” Malner said.

Though law school is often difficult, Malner said it’s important to maintain perspective.

“Law school and its application process can be demanding, but always try and keep perspective,” she said. “Practice self-compassion, and make sure you still make time for the things and the people you love,” Malner said.

The J. Reuben Clark Law School offers its students opportunities while urging each student to “become a lawyer with a purpose” and to to be “committed to go forth and serve with significance.” With these goals in mind, the school hopes students can do great things.