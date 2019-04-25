Commencement honors BYU graduates

The BYU campus is once again filled with excited, gown-clad graduates and proud parents.

This year’s graduation will see 6,960 students from 10 different colleges receiving degrees, according to BYU. This marks an increase from BYU’s April 2018 class of 6,297 graduates.

Of this year’s graduates, 5,626 received bachelor’s degrees, 1,077 received master’s degrees and 257 received doctoral degrees. Graduates in this year’s class come from 66 foreign countries and every state but Delaware. The territories of Guam and American Samoa are also represented.

The average age of this year’s graduates is 27.8, according to BYU: bachelor’s degree graduates average 24.2 years old, master’s degrees degree graduates average 29.7 years old and doctoral degrees graduates average 32.5 years old. The oldest graduate in the class is 71 years old. The graduating class is 52.9% male and 47.1% female.

1 of 19

The best-represented college is the College of Family, Home and Social Sciences with 1,135 graduates comprising 20.17% of the class. Other colleges represented by graduates are as follows:

College of Life Sciences: 998 graduates (17.73%)

Marriott School of Business: 961 graduates (17.08%)

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering: 606 graduates (10.77%)

College of Fine Arts and Communications: 519 graduates (9.22%)

College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences: 501 graduates ( 8.91%)

College of Humanities: 427 graduates (7.59%)

David O. McKay School of Education: 264 graduates (4.69%)

College of Nursing: 120 graduates (2.13%)

International and Area Studies: 95 graduates (1.69%)

BYU has moved to a single annual commencement ceremony this year. Announced in August, BYU said the change would facilitate a more enjoyable experience for graduates. “A single commencement ceremony will better provide a quality commencement experience for all graduating students, guests, faculty and administration,” the BYU news release reads.

Countries represented by BYU’s 2019 graduates: