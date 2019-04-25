BYU women’s soccer explains 2019 season motto

Each season brings a new dynamic and mindset to the BYU women’s soccer team. This year, the team is willing to do anything to “find a way” to win.

The Cougars had a successful 2018 season, going 8-1 in conference play and ultimately winning the West Coast Conference Championship.

“We’re just a super resilient team,” junior midfielder Rachel Lyman said.

The motto “find a way” came from BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe. At the team’s end-of-year dinner, Holmoe said there are times when Student Athlete Building staff may be facing an issue. Holmoe and BYU Deputy Athletic Director Brian Santiago will turn to each other and say, “find a way.”

The phrase stuck with the team members, who decided to make it their motto for the year. They agreed “find a way” would motivate them if they fell behind in a game or if a job needed to be done.

Team members say the motto helps the team have a more cohesive mindset. Lyman said it helps keep everyone on the same page. The motto’s main goal is to help the athletes win games, but it has also motivated them to have fun and find ways to do whatever they need to do on and off the field as friends and teammates.

“I know everyone on this team is finding a way to be their very best, and that’s what makes this team special,” junior goalkeeper Sabrina Davis said.

Davis said the motto pushes her to be her best and encourages her to find ways to be positive, loyal and a friend to her teammates.

Junior forward Elise Flake said there are many things members of the team can do to help the team succeed.

“For me, being a good teammate and doing everything for the team is how I find ways to win,” Flake said.

One thing that Flake said will carry over to fall is the resolve to find a way to get the Cougars back on track, even if things don’t go their way. This team takes feedback and applies it quickly, she said.

BYU looks to build off its 2018 season, which ended with a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars have won six of the last seven WCC championships and have only missed capturing the WCC title twice since joining the conference.