Things you should know today 4/12/19

The creator of the website Wikileaks, Julian Assange, was finally taken into custody on Thursday after Ecuadorian officials revoked his political asylum. He has lived in Ecuador’s Embassy in London since 2012, avoiding extradition to both the US, for publishing classified military documents, and Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges that have since been dropped. He was brought before a British court to begin the process of extradition to the US.

Professor Larry Kimura of the University of Hawaii-Hilo gave the name “Powehi” to the first photographed black hole, which was released on Wednesday. The name comes from an 18th century Hawaiian chant, means “the adorned fathomless dark creation”.

Reports have recently been confirmed that the Trump Administration considered a plan to release detained migrants to “sanctuary cities”. The cities detailed within the plan were ones where local authorities had a record of not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE officials, including Nancy Pelosi’s place of residence, San Fransisco and New York City. Speculation has arisen that the plan was an attempt to use the migrants as part of a political revenge plot against Democratic opposition to Trump’s immigration policies. The policy was discussed in November and more recently in February but was promptly rejected by lawyers within the Department of Homeland Security.

Viral Content: Casting Detective Pikachu

This latest promo for the upcoming “Detective Pikachu” movie gives an exciting look into the various Pokemon to be portrayed in the film, their personalities, powers, and Pokemon types.