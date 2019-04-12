How BYU students party in Provo

BYU students promise to live by the Honor Code, which requires students to “abstain from alcoholic beverages.” The Princeton Review named BYU the most stone cold sober university in the nation for the 21st year in a row in 2018.

If BYU students aren’t participating in what the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism calls a “ritual” that college students view as an “integral part” of their college experience, what are they doing?

The Utah Valley area offers BYU students abundant opportunities for social interaction without alcohol. Here are some different and fun activities BYU students can participate in locally.

Disco skating

Students can roll into the era of disco every Saturday night at the Classic Skating and Fun Center in Orem from 9 p.m. to midnight. Students receive $4 off admission and skate rental with a student ID.

Soda shops

Students don’t have to travel far to get their sweet tooth fix with soda shops like Swig, FiiZ, SIP-N and Sodalicious. Customers can choose from a variety of sodas and flavorings while also snagging a cookie to go with their drink.

BYU graduate student Kylee Marshall said Sodalicious is inherently social to her, and that’s what she loves about it.

“The atmosphere is laid back and welcoming. I like hanging out and spending time at The Village Sodalicious and outside in the summer at the Johnny’s Sodalicious,” Marshall said. “I have a lot of fond memories that involve connecting over a Sodalicious drink, and it’s helpful in getting me through grad school and all of its demands.”

Axe-throwing

There are five axe-throwing locations in the Utah Valley area. At places like Heber Hatchets on University Avenue in Provo and Prodigious Entertainment in Pleasant Grove, patrons can throw axes at a target on a wall, much like a game of darts. Different games can be played based on points and where the axe lands within the target. BYU student Jaxon Low said axe-throwing is a great activity for getting to know new people and also hanging out with old friends.

“Even my less-strong friends can throw the axe into the wood, so it makes you feel like you’re learning a new skill, all while having fun,” Low said.

Local live music

Students can see local bands perform at the Velour Live Music Gallery on North University Avenue. BYU student Katie Guerrero said she attends local concerts regularly at the Velour and at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City. Guerrero said one of her friends brings local artists together for music festivals, and after attending the festival, she follows up with their individual shows and supports them.

Bands to come out of Provo like Neon Trees, The Aces and The National Parks have played at the Velour and concert-goers may find themselves front row to the beginning of a local band’s breakout journey.

Upcoming shows at these venues can be found on www.velourlive.com and www.kilbycourt.com.

Themed parties

Murder mystery, Harry Potter and cereal parties are just a few different kinds of themed parties BYU students throw.

Guerrero said she believes themed parties are specific to BYU. One of the last parties she attended was crepes and crayons themed.

“Essentially, you just ate crepes and colored on the walls,” Guerreo said. “When I told my friends from back home about it, they asked if there was any alcohol or drugs involved, and there wasn’t. People may think, ‘That’s super weird,’ but it was actually really, really fun.”

The Soap Factory

Located above the Lotus Garden Restaurant on West Center Street is The Soap Factory. At The Soap Factory, patrons can choose from over 400 shapes and 150 essential oils, along with colors and paints, to create their own “healthy, all-natural soap, scrubs, lotion, lip balm and more,” the website reads.

BYU student Emily Wright said The Soap Factory offers a unique experience.

“It’s a great place to show creativity and try something that most people have never done before,” Wright said.

After a $5 per person studio fee, it costs five cents per gram for products made.