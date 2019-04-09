Things you should know today: 4/9/19

The Virginia Cavaliers played true to their saying “the most faithful win” and became the sixth title team to win multiple overtime victories during the NCAA Tournament. The last time a team has accomplished this was in 1997.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a program that included building new ports and other facilities to secure Russia’s foothold in the Arctic. Putin said the cargo being carried across will increase from 20 million metric tons to 80 million tons in 2025.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has a program that subsidizes rent for those who are disabled, elderly or single parents living in privately owned apartments or public housing owned by state authorities. Deteriorating living conditions are reflected in declining inspection scores as nearly 160,000 private properties with federal contracts have failed home inspection at least once over the past 30 years.

Viral content of the day:

The cast of “Avengers: Endgame” appears on “Good Morning America” to discuss the upcoming film and their experiences on set. In the interview, the actors revealed that they are only given their portions of the script and are kept in the dark with scenes not involving them. The film is set to release April 26.