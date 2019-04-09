Things you should know today: 4/9/19

NCAA Latest: Virginia’s clutch tourney goes down in history

Virginia’s Kyle Guy (5) and Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti (25) chase a loose ball during the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Roberson)

The Virginia Cavaliers played true to their saying “the most faithful win” and became the sixth title team to win multiple overtime victories during the NCAA Tournament. The last time a team has accomplished this was in 1997.

Putin presents ambitious Arctic expansion program

Russia has made reaffirming its military presence in the Arctic the top priority amid an intensifying international rivalry over the region that is believed to hold up to one-quarter of the planet’s undiscovered oil and gas. (Vladimir Isachenkov)

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a program that included building new ports and other facilities to secure Russia’s foothold in the Arctic. Putin said the cargo being carried across will increase from 20 million metric tons to 80 million tons in 2025.

Inspections show deterioration of US-funded housing for poor

Destiny Johnson shows the broken door to her oven that she uses string to hold together, in her apartment in Cedarhurst Homes, a federally subsidized, low-income apartment complex in Natchez, Miss. The complex failed a health and safety inspection in each of the past three years. Upset with conditions, Johnson moved out in late March. (Rogelio V. Solis)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has a program that subsidizes rent for those who are disabled, elderly or single parents living in privately owned apartments or public housing owned by state authorities. Deteriorating living conditions are reflected in declining inspection scores as nearly 160,000 private properties with federal contracts have failed home inspection at least once over the past 30 years.

Viral content of the day:

The cast of “Avengers: Endgame” appears on “Good Morning America” to discuss the upcoming film and their experiences on set. In the interview, the actors revealed that they are only given their portions of the script and are kept in the dark with scenes not involving them. The film is set to release April 26.

 

