President Nelson announces 8 new temples, renovation plans

President Russell M. Nelson announced eight new temples April 7, bringing the total number of temples announced or under construction to 47.

President Nelson made the announcement at the close of the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With the 162 operating temples worldwide, the 47 temples announced or under construction will bring the total number of temples to 209.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

The Pago Pago Temple will be the first in American Samoa and the Budapest Temple will be the first in Hungary. The Tooele Valley Temple will be the first in Tooele County but the 21st operating, under construction or announced temple in Utah.

The Okinawa City Okinawa Temple will be the fourth temple in Japan, and the Moses Lake Temple will be the fourth in Washington state. The Neiafu Tonga and the San Pedro Sula Honduras temples will be the second temples in their respective countries. The Antofagasta Chile Temple will be the third in Chile.

President Nelson also said plans for renovating the Salt Lake Temple, Temple Square and the plaza near the Church Office Building will be announced April 19, adding the Manti Utah and Logan Utah temples will be renovated in coming years.

This is part of the ongoing renovation of pioneer-era temples, which includes the renovation plans for the St. George Utah Temple announced in January. This renovation, which involves extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, finish and plumbing work, begins this November and is expected to continue through 2022.

President Nelson said when each renovation is completed, each temple will be rededicated.

Additionally, although the renovations will require each temple be closed for a period of time, “Church members may continue to enjoy temple worship and service in other temples nearby,” he said.

President Nelson has announced 27 new temples since becoming Church President in January 2018. He announced seven in April 2018 and 12 in October 2018, the largest number of temples announced on the same day.

The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo, Fortaleza Brazil and Port-au-Prince Haiti Temples will be dedicated this year, while the Memphis Tennessee, Oklahoma City Oklahoma and Oakland California Temples will be re-dedicated.

Additionally, eight temples are currently under renovation: the Asunción Paraguay, Baton Rouge Louisiana, Frankfurt Germany, Hamilton New Zealand, Mesa Arizona, Raleigh North Carolina, Tokyo Japan and Washington D.C. temples. Temples under renovation are considered operating temples.