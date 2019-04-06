New Church authorities, stats announced at April 2019 General Conference

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new Sunday School general presidency and several new general authorities during the Saturday afternoon session of the 189th Annual General Conference.

Brother Mark L. Pace is the new president and Brother Milton Camargo and Brother Jan E. Newman will serve as his counselors, according to a press release. The new presidency replaces Brothers Tad R. Callister, Devin G. Durrant and Brian K. Ashton, who served for the last five years.

Brother Pace was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the Church’s official biographies. Brother Camargo is currently the vice president of curriculum at BYU — Pathway Worldwide and Brother Newman is an entrepreneur and founder of several successful software companies.

President Oaks also announced calls for 10 new General Authority Seventies and 55 Area Seventies. Among these new calls is BYU Academic Vice President James R. Rasband as a General Authority Seventy.

Church Public Affairs also confirmed Peter M. Johnson, another new General Authority Seventy, is the first African-American general authority in Church history. Elder Johnson also taught at BYU until 2011 and is currently an associate professor of accounting at the University of Alabama and the president of the Bessemer Alabama Stake, according to a Church biography.

Deseret News reporter Tad Walch noted on Twitter that although BYU Idaho President Henry J. Eyring was called as an Area Seventy, he will continue to serve in his role at the university. BYU President Kevin J Worthen has also served as an Area Seventy during his tenure as President.

Former BYU running back Vai Sikahema was also sustained as an Area Seventy.

President Oaks announced updated statistics on the Church’s growth as of Dec. 31, 2018, and can be viewed here.