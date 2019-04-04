Church updates LGBTQ policies

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in a statement released Thursday that children of parents who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender will be permitted to be baptized without First Presidency approval.

In the statement, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the Church’s First Presidency, commented on the Church Handbook’s previous characterization of same-gender marriage as apostasy.

“While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of Church discipline,” President Oaks said. “Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way.”

The new policy will also allow LGBTQ parents to have their babies be blessed in the Church.

“These parents need to understand that congregation members will contact them periodically, and that when the child who has been blessed reaches 8 years of age, a Church member will contact them and propose that the child be baptized,” President Oaks said.

President Oaks spoke of the First Presidency’s desire to “reduce hate and contention so common today,” which he said can be accomplished through efforts to show more understanding, compassion and love.

The previous policy requiring children of LGBTQ parents to obtain First Presidency approval before baptism, baby blessings or a recommendation for missionary service was implemented in November 2015.

