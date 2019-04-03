Things you should know today: 4/3/19

Chicago became the largest U.S. city to have a black woman serve as mayor when Lori Lightfoot defeated her opponent Tuesday. Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, has a few months to prepare a budget and plans to change the income tax in an effort to improve the city’s financial issues. Lightfoot will face difficulties as she works with a council largely composed of politicians who were against her campaign.

Police arrested a suspect for the murder of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday. Eric Holder shot Hussle in front of Hussle’s Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday. Police confirmed the shooting was a result of a personal dispute between the two men. Holder will appear before a judge later this week.

U.S. investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes

U.S. health officials are looking into possible e-cigarette dangers and risks after multiple e-cigarette users reported experiencing seizures. The Food and Drug Administration reviewed 35 of these reports but cannot confirm whether it is only vaping devices causing the seizures. The FDA is encouraging users who experience problems to report them online and specify the brand they used.

Viral content of the day:

The cast of the Emmy nominated show “Queer Eye” answered rapid-fire questions on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” April 2. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France weighed in on whether they thought trends were “fab” or “drab.” The third season of the show aired on Netflix, March 15.