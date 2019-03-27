Yoeli Childs, Tim Lacombe announce departure from BYU basketball

BYU star Yoeli Childs announced he is leaving BYU basketball to declare for the 2019 NBA draft. Assistant coach Tim LaComb also announced he is leaving the program.

In a tweet, Childs stated his intent to hire an agent in hopes of being selected in the upcoming draft. This will be the second consecutive year Childs has intended to declare for the draft. Last year, he announced he was entering the draft but withdrew his name days before the draft was held.

Thank You Cougar Nation💙 pic.twitter.com/7hIsroTlt9 — Yoeli Childs (@yochilds22) March 27, 2019

The standout junior mentioned his gratitude for his teammates, his coaching staff and BYU as a whole.

“These past three years have been amazing,” Childs wrote. “When I think of BYU and what this school, program, and people have done for me I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Childs led all BYU hoopsters last season with 21.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game and 33 total blocks. The South Jordan native’s standout junior season was highlighted when he was named to National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 9 Team and U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VIII Team.

Childs was also given All-WCC First Team status, was a candidate for the Karl Malone award and was named to the mid-season watch lists for the 2018-19 Lute Olson Award and the 2018-19 Lou Henson Award. The 21-year-old was named WCC Player of the Week twice and helped BYU to a third place regular season finish in the WCC.

In the last three days, BYU has lost its star forward, its head coach and its assistant coach, Tim LaComb.

LaComb also announced his departure via Twitter. The assistant coach looked to take nothing away from Dave Rose’s day on the afternoon of the head coach’s retirement. Rather than shining a light on himself and unveiling a new story on the day BYU celebrated Rose’s career, LaComb quietly announced his unexpected departure.