Daily Universe recognized for 2018 achievements

BYU’s student newspaper, The Daily Universe, was recognized for outstanding achievements in journalism for original reporting and media works completed in 2018. The Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists awarded the various acknowledgments.

Utah, Idaho, Spokane, Associated Press Association

The 2018 Utah, Idaho, Spokane Associated Press Association competition judged 15 daily newspaper organizations and over 602 entries, consisting of photography, sports features and news articles.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news organization that holds annual contests to recognize work from various news organizations in their designated regions. The agency, which represents 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States, announced the winners for varying categories in March.

AP recognized The Daily Universe for the following awards

Feature Story:

General Reporting:

Graphic Artist:

First place, Allie Jones, Joan Phillips and Jacob Baker, “BYU Student Orientation”

Best Website:

First place, The Daily Universe Staff

Online: Special Package:

Personal Column:

Photo Illustration:

Series or Special Project:

First place, Kaitlyn Bancroft, Riley Waldman and Jillian Argento, “The Impact of Illegal Immigration: from the Mexican Border to Salt Lake City”

Sports Feature:

Spot Sports Story:

Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Competition Finalists

BYU also placed finalists in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Conference. The conference takes submissions from news organizations in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and West Texas. The winners for the competition will be announced at a conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico April 6.

SPJ is the oldest U.S. institution representing journalists. It hosts an annual conference where top industry specialists speak on a plethora of topics.

The Daily Universe had finalists in the following areas: