Daily Universe recognized for 2018 achievements

By
Holly Ferguson
-
31
The Society of Professional Journalism and The Associated Press recently recognized The Daily Universe for outstanding work completed in 2018. (Hannah Miner)

BYU’s student newspaper, The Daily Universe, was recognized for outstanding achievements in journalism for original reporting and media works completed in 2018. The Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists awarded the various acknowledgments.

Utah, Idaho, Spokane, Associated Press Association

The 2018 Utah, Idaho, Spokane Associated Press Association competition judged 15 daily newspaper organizations and over 602 entries, consisting of photography, sports features and news articles.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news organization that holds annual contests to recognize work from various news organizations in their designated regions. The agency, which represents 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States, announced the winners for varying categories in March.

AP recognized The Daily Universe for the following awards

Feature Story:

General Reporting:

Graphic Artist:

  • First place, Allie Jones, Joan Phillips and Jacob Baker, “BYU Student Orientation”

Best Website:

  • First place, The Daily Universe Staff

Online: Special Package:

Personal Column:

Photo Illustration:

Series or Special Project:

Sports Feature:

Spot Sports Story:

Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Competition Finalists

BYU also placed finalists in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Conference. The conference takes submissions from news organizations in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and West Texas. The winners for the competition will be announced at a conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico April 6.

SPJ is the oldest U.S. institution representing journalists. It hosts an annual conference where top industry specialists speak on a plethora of topics.

The Daily Universe had finalists in the following areas:

  • Caleb Turner, Online Sports Reporting
  • Kelsie Matheson, Online News Reporting
  • Lauren Malner, Online News Reporting
  • Kaitlyn Bancroft, Riley Waldman, Jillian Argento, Online In-Depth Reporting
  • Madalyn McRae, Online Feature Reporting
  • Jenna Crowther, Online Feature Reporting
  • McKayla Robinson, In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
  • Jefferson Jarvis, General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
  • McKenna Park, Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
  • BYU Daily Universe Staff, Best Affiliate Website
  • BYU Daily Universe Staff, Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper
