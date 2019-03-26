Police Beat: March 19 — 26

BYU

Trespassing

March 17 — Police found several individuals on the roof of the restrooms at the Y trailhead and issued them warnings.

March 20 — An officer responded to a report about individuals jumping a fence. After further investigation, police discovered that an intramural team had scheduled the field and jumped the fence because nobody had unlocked it.

Threatening

March 19 — An individual reported receiving a threat over the internet.

Theft

March 20 — An officer responded to a computer mouse being stolen from a display at the BYU Store.

Sex offense

March 19 — An individual reported being inappropriately touched by another individual.

Orem

Theft

March 21 — A woman was reported for swapping price tags on items at Kohl’s. Police officers cited her.

Traffic violation

March 21 — Officers pulled over an individual for an expired license and found he was carrying marijuana.

March 21 — Officers pulled over a man for driving while under the influence and booked him into jail.