Highlights from BYU colleges

College of Family, Home and Social Sciences

Recently retired political science professor David Magleby published a book about campaign finances in U.S. presidential elections. The research was co-headed by his colleague Dr. Jay Goodliffe, a current BYU political science professor. The book discusses the impact of small donors and large donors to a campaign using research Magleby and Goodliffe collected from the 2008 and 2012 presidential election. The book itself was a decade in the making and gives a new perspective on why people donate and the effect it can have on the election trail. “Our book breaks new ground in showing just how important donors’ reactions to candidates are,” Magleby said. “And the donors’ dislike of a candidate is a powerful motivator to contribute to the other candidate.” The book also shows the influence the internet has regarding small donations, as mood swings toward one candidate can lead to donation to the other.

College of Fine Arts and Communications

BYU design professor David Habben wrote and illustrated a children’s book now available for purchase. Written under the pseudonym HABBENINK, “Mr. Sherman’s Cloud” shows little kids how to turn around stormy days. A publisher reached out to Habben after seeing one of his illustrations and pitched a story idea. “It’s the phone call every artist hopes to get as often as they can,” Habben said. “It feels great.” Habben’s illustrations offer a mix of realistic and abstract art. He said he hopes the message of the book will come across to young readers who have a bad day. “I hope people get the sense that they can overcome a bad day and get a better perspective,” Habben commented, “I want them to connect with the book in a way that helps them feel positive and make progress in their own lives.”

BYU communications professor Kevin John will present at next month’s Faith + Works lecture about viewing the world through both secular and spiritual eyes. Through several research projects focused on health communication, John has often found there is conflict between viewpoints of the research community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John will examine how to resolve these conflicts between secular and spiritual learning and find balance within these different viewpoints.

The lecture will take place on April 4 at 11 a.m. in the Madsen Recital Hall.

Marriott School of Business

Four women in the BYU Marriott School of Business won $10,000 in the Texas Christian University supply chain case competition, beating 14 other teams from esteemed colleges. The competition presented an issue regarding same-day delivery in a large city. The team had 24 hours to come up with a solution and presentation on how to solve the problem. After less than two hours of sleep, team members presented their solution to a panel of supply-chain executives from major corporations, then were vetted into the final four. After the announcement of their win, team captain Elise Hardle said, “After working so hard and being so tired, finding out we won was definitely a payoff.”

J. Reuben Clark Law School

The J. Reuben Clark Law School has been ranked the 39th best law school in the country, two spots up from last year, by the 2020 U.S. News & World Report. The rankings rely on scores given by peers, lawyers and judges of the school, followed by the program’s selectivity and student success after the program. The report also ranks Marriott School of Business No. 32 with the No. 2 accounting program. BYU was ranked the No. 3 college with the least amount of graduating debt and No. 11 for best value. BYU is ranked No. 66 overall.

Harold B. Lee Library

The BYU Library is displaying research posters by over 50 undergraduate Life Sciences students for the remainder of March and throughout April. The research includes varying topics under the College of Life Sciences. The posters are hung on the library’s second level in the family history library hallway. The students attend Q&A sessions regarding their posters followed by an award presentation on Thursday, March 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.