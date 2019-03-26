Coach Dave Rose expected to step down, holding a press conference at 1 p.m.

BYU men’s basketball coach Dave Rose will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. in the Marriott Center. It is expected he will announce that he is stepping down as head coach. The press conference will be streamed live on Twitter (@byubasketball), Facebook (/byubasketball) and Youtube (BYUcougars).

Last week, The Daily Universe reported internet rumblings of a potential coaching change for the men’s basketball team. Today, CBS, Sports Illustrated and ESPN insiders report the press conference will confirm previous rumors. If this is the case, the 2019-20 campaign would mark the first time in 15 seasons that Dave Rose was not at the helm of BYU basketball.

BYU coach Dave Rose expected to step down, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2019

Rose holds an overall record of 348-135 as the coach of the Cougars. 2019 marked the first season that the veteran head coach did not reach the NCAA or NIT tournament while behind the bench for BYU. In addition, Rose reached 300 wins in just 407 games which tying for the 25th fastest in NCAA history to reach the 300-win mark.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.