BYU responds to police decertification decision

BYU issued a response to the state March 22 regarding the BYU Police Department decertification, claiming the Department of Public Safety’s decision violates the university’s due process.

The 29-page response, addressed to Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson, acts as a response to Anderson’s Feb. 20 letter to President Kevin J. Worthen that announced DPS’ intentions to decertify the university’s police force.

Anderson cited failure to conduct an internal investigation into former BYUPD Lieutenant Aaron Rhoades and failure to comply with Government Records and Management Act requests — two claims BYU challenges as false.

The response states an independent investigation into alleged criminal misconduct by Rhoades — who was accused to turning over police reports to BYU’s Honor Code Office — was carried out by then-Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires and the State Bureau of Investigation in May 2016. Following the investigation, which was sealed under a court secrecy order, the Utah Office of the Attorney General chose not to prosecute Rhoades.

The university also claims it complied with “numerous” subpoenas issued by DPS and accuses the organization of acting outside the scope of its authority by violating BYU’s due process and “unlawfully” treating BYUPD differently from other university law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the university says it has a longstanding policy of responding to public records requests, but claims BYU is not currently subject to public records laws. BYU also claims its practice of denying requests that “seek disclosure of private or protected records” is no different than any other university’s.

This story will be updated.