Thing you should know today: 3/14/19

A massive storm caused power outages and hundreds of flight cancellations and stranded drivers in Colorado on Wednesday. More than 25 states experienced blizzards, floods and tornadoes as this extreme “bomb cyclone” ripped through Colorado. Heavy rain and snow is expected to continue through Thursday in parts of the Midwest.

The leader of a massive school admissions scandal was using a charity to mask bribes to school officials and coaches to help students get into elite universities. William “Rick” Singer plead guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges Tuesday. The FBI, jointly with the IRS, continues to investigate the issue and has currently identified 50 other people involved in the scheme, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The Catholic Church plans to publish statistics on abuse of minors by Polish priests during a news conference Thursday in Warsaw. The statistics will include all recorded cases since 1990. Though the church has admitted to cases of abuse, they have never released the exact count. Church officials continue to meet and discuss ways to protect children from this abuse.

Viral content of the day

Marvel released a new trailer for the fourth installment of the “Avengers” series, “Avengers 4: Endgame.” The movie will feature returning heroes like Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widdow joined by new hero, Captain Marvel. “Endgame” will premier in theaters April 26.