Kuest invited to prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup

BYU men’s golfer, Peter Kuest, was named to the United States Arnold Palmer Cup team.

“It’s a huge honor to be chosen to be on the team,” Kuest said. “Being able to play in the Palmer Cup is amazing and it is a true honor to be able to play for Mr. Palmer and everything he has done for the game of golf.”

Kuest was one of six players to automatically qualify for the team based off of his No. 1 ranking in the Arnold Palmer Cup standings. The other six players were chosen by a committee and coaches to complete the twelve-man roster. This team is compiled of the top collegiate golfers in the country.

“To have the opportunity to represent BYU and the USA in the event is something I am really excited about and I hope to represent both to the best of my abilities,” Kuest said.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Historically, there have been great venues highlighting the competition since it first began in 1997. The Alotian Club — located in Roland, Arkansas — will host this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup held June 7-9.

This course is one of America’s top-tier golf clubs and ranks No. 31 on Golf Digest’s biennial ranking “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.” The competition is known for holding the matches at historic venues such as The Honors Course, Royal Liverpool, Prestwick, Wilmington Country Club and Atlanta Athletic Club. Now the Alotian Club will be added to that hefty list.

At the conclusion of the 2002 event at Doonbeg in Ireland, it was decided to change the team composition by including European players as well as players from Great Britain and Ireland. The effects of this decision significantly changed the Arnold Palmer Cup as it now had a more international appeal to the matches. The United States currently leads the all-time series 11-9-1.

Many outstanding collegiate golfers have participated in the Arnold Palmer Cup. There have been 53 former Arnold Palmer Cup players that achieved 195 victories on the PGA or European Tours.

Kuest is not the first Cougar to be selected for this team. Former BYU golfers Clay Ogden and Andy Miller competed in the event. All-American Ogden competed in the event in 2006, and Pub Links Champion Miller competed in 2000.

“What an opportunity for Peter to play in such a prestigious event representing the U.S. in an international team competition,” BYU men’s golf head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “It will be a great honor to be on a team that represents Arnold Palmer and an experience he’ll never forget.”