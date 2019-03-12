BYU men’s basketball guard to transfer

BYU men’s basketball point guard Jadshire Hardnett announced on social media that he will be leaving BYU as a graduate transfer.

Hardnett said he has plans to graduate from BYU this spring and then transfer for his final year of eligibility.

Hardnett tweeted about the great career he had with the BYU basketball program and mentioned the brotherhood he gained while a part of it.

During his two-year career at BYU Hardnett started 47 of 57 games and averaged 7.4 points, 1.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and .8 from the free throw line.

This season Harnett missed three games after suffering a hand injury. He came back to play but then re-injured his hand in a game against Portland and hasn’t played since.

Hardnett purposefully missed practice in January because he was reportedly unhappy with his standing with the team, according to the Deseret News. Head coach Dave Rose said Hardnett was “going through a tough stretch,” and had spoken with Hardnett about his status.

Hardnett started 15 of the 20 games he appeared in this season, racking a total of 194 points and averaging 9.7 points per game.

This will be Hardnett’s fourth program since graduating high school in Mississippi in 2014. Hardnett redshirted his freshman year at Fordham University before switching to play for Chipola College in Florida.

Hardnett said the doors for contact with other coaches are open but has not announced to which school he is looking to transfer.

Rose announced BYU has two confirmed additions to next year’s roster. A 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas, Taylor Miller, who just returned from his full-time mission and Gonzaga transfer Jesse Wade.