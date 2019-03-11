Things you should know today: 3/11/19

By
Lauren Lethbridge
-
90

Trump reviving his border wall fight with new budget request

In this March 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump is including $8.6 billion in his 2020 budget plan for more than 300 miles of border wall. The plan also aims to boost defense spending to $750 million, increase spending for resources to fight the opioid epidemic and shift federal aid loan costs for college students.

Pope meets with Mormon leadership in Rome to dedicate temple

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Basilica of Saint Sabina in Rome Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Pope Francis is marking Ash Wednesday with prayer and a solemn procession between two churches on one of ancient Rome’s seven hills. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like religious liberty and youth while in Rome, Italy, for the dedication of a new temple. The meeting was the first of its kind for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the first time, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered together outside of the U.S. to attend the temple dedication.

Tape appears to show R. Kelly sexually abusing girls

Gary Dennis, seated with Lawyer Gloria Allred, speaks during a press conference announcing a videotape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Sunday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Dennis (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

A man found a tape of R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing girls. Gary Dennis was cleaning out his house when he found the tape. The recorded abuse is separate from the 10 accounts of aggravated sexual abuse Kelly faces.

Viral Content of the Day

A woman peels a pineapple into large, easy-to-eat chunks. The video, which was shared on Twitter, has received more than 17 million views. Viewers are tweeting their success as they try the new method.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR