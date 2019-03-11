Things you should know today: 3/11/19

President Donald Trump is including $8.6 billion in his 2020 budget plan for more than 300 miles of border wall. The plan also aims to boost defense spending to $750 million, increase spending for resources to fight the opioid epidemic and shift federal aid loan costs for college students.

Pope meets with Mormon leadership in Rome to dedicate temple

President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like religious liberty and youth while in Rome, Italy, for the dedication of a new temple. The meeting was the first of its kind for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the first time, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered together outside of the U.S. to attend the temple dedication.

A man found a tape of R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing girls. Gary Dennis was cleaning out his house when he found the tape. The recorded abuse is separate from the 10 accounts of aggravated sexual abuse Kelly faces.

Viral Content of the Day

A woman peels a pineapple into large, easy-to-eat chunks. The video, which was shared on Twitter, has received more than 17 million views. Viewers are tweeting their success as they try the new method.