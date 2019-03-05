BYU event to help women ‘map out future’

Leading Yourself Into Future Endeavors, or LYFE, is an annual program for women and students on the BYU campus that helps women map their futures with advice from successful leaders.

According to Women’s Services and Resources Director Dixie Sevison, the event has taken place on campus for four years.

“LYFE is a series of activities focusing on women in education, family and careers,” Sevison said. “This campaign is designed to help women, and the men who support them, learn how to balance all aspects of their lives while contributing to their communities, whether or not they decide to enter the workforce.”

The LYFE event will take place March 6-8 in the Wilkinson Center. Wednesday will include a women’s club showcase in the Garden Court, Thursday will offer free headshots to students in the Career Services Office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday will offer lectures about life from experienced doctors and business owners.

The Women’s Club showcase will highlight women’s clubs on campus and help female students find more opportunities to get involved on campus and in clubs.

According to Sevison, the event is a resource for students, specifically female students, to help with networking and career opportunities.

The speakers on Friday include Dr. Eva Witesman, Dr. Owen Witesman, Dr. Melissa Goates-Jones and Hayley Smith.

The titles of the talks are “Two Careers, Four Children: How we make it work,” “Wake-up Call: We can’t all be stay-at-home moms” and “Passion doesn’t require perfectionism.”

In this year’s event, attendees will be able to hear how one couple has created their work, life and family balance. There will be information on current data on the realities of women in the workforce and will be given insights about how to follow their passion, according to Sevison.

Sevison said overall the event is to help women realize that there is not one set path for each student and woman.

“We are hoping students will be able to realize there is not just one way to do family, life and a career,” Sevison said. “The options are endless and will look different for each individual.”

All activities for the LYFE event will take place in the Wilkinson Center from Wednesday, March 6, to Friday, March 8.