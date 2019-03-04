WCC men’s and women’s basketball championship schedules announced

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams finished their regular season schedules with wins March 2. With the postseason on the horizon, the two teams will now set their focuses on Las Vegas and the WCC tournament.

The women’s basketball team finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-6 and a conference record of 15-3. With 15 wins, the Cougars received the No. 2 seed in the tournament with only Gonzaga finishing ahead of them in the conference. No. 14 Gonzaga has been nationally ranked all season and finished the regular season with a 16-2 conference record. Both Bulldog losses were handed to them by the Cougars.

The men’s basketball team finished the regular season with an overall record of 19-12 and a conference record of 11-5. The Cougars’ 11 conference wins was good enough to receive the No. 3 seed in the WCC tournament, with only Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s finishing ahead of them. Gonzaga has been nationally ranked all season and currently holds the No. 1 seed in the country.

BYU women’s basketball will receive a triple-bye for finishing second in the conference and will not have to play until the conference semifinals held on Monday, March 11. The list of potential opponents for the women’s semifinal matchup includes conference-ranked No. 3 Pepperdine, No. 6 Pacific, No. 7 Santa Clara and No. 10 San Diego. Of these four potential opponents, the Cougars recorded a 7-1 record with their lone loss handed to them by Pepperdine.

BYU men’s basketball will receive a double-bye for finishing third in the conference and are not scheduled to play until the conference quarterfinals held on Saturday, March 9 at 9 p.m PST. The list of potential opponents for the men’s quarterfinal matchup includes conference ranked No. 6 Santa Clara, No. 7 San Diego and No. 10 Portland. If the Cougars are to advance to the semi-finals they would be scheduled to play conference ranked No. 2 Saint Mary’s. BYU split the two-game season series against Saint Mary’s, losing 88-66 in California on Jan. 5 and winning 71-66 in Provo on Jan. 24.

Tickets for the WCC championship can be found on WCC’s website. For those not attending the games live in Las Vegas, the women’s semifinal game will be broadcast on BYUtv while the men’s quarterfinal game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.