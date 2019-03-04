Things you should know today: 03/04/19

Steven Spielberg decided to endorse an Oscar eligibility deadline for streaming services such as Netflix. Some wonder if the filmmaker wants to block Netflix because of its recent success at the Academy Awards with “Roma.”

Pope Francis has agreed to open up Vatican archive records from the Holocaust and World War II period, starting Mar. 2, 2020. The Vatican Secret Archives will be accessible to researchers who want to know more about Pope Pius XII and his time as the leader of the Catholic Church.

President Donald Trump was unable to make a deal with North Korean Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un to end U.S. sanctions. Trump cites the Michael Cohen congressional hearing, which was also held during his Nuclear Summit with North Korea, as one of the reasons why he was unable to reach an agreement. Trump tweeted about the overlap of the meeting and the hearing calling the situation a “new low in American politics.”

Viral content of the day

The Jonas Brothers released the music video for their new song “Sucker” at midnight Feb 28. The band recently announced their reunion after more than five years apart and are set to release dates and locations for their upcoming reunion tour.