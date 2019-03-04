Things you should know today: 03/04/19

By
Holly Ferguson
-
9

Spielberg’s push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve

In this Thursday, Feb. 28, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the 2019 “An Unforgettable Evening” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reports that Spielberg intends to support rule changes that could block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility have provoked a heated and unwieldy online debate. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Steven Spielberg decided to endorse an Oscar eligibility deadline for streaming services such as Netflix. Some wonder if the filmmaker wants to block Netflix because of its recent success at the Academy Awards with “Roma.”

Pope: Vatican next year to open archives on wartime Pius XII

Pope Francis delivers his speech during a Mass in the St. Crispino parish church, in the Labaro neighborhood, Rome, Sunday, Mar. 3. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis has agreed to open up Vatican archive records from the Holocaust and World War II period, starting Mar. 2, 2020. The Vatican Secret Archives will be accessible to researchers who want to know more about Pope Pius XII and his time as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Trump claims Cohen hearing may have hurt North Korea summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump was unable to make a deal with North Korean Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un to end U.S. sanctions. Trump cites the Michael Cohen congressional hearing, which was also held during his Nuclear Summit with North Korea, as one of the reasons why he was unable to reach an agreement. Trump tweeted about the overlap of the meeting and the hearing calling the situation a “new low in American politics.”

Viral content of the day

The Jonas Brothers released the music video for their new song “Sucker” at midnight Feb 28. The band recently announced their reunion after more than five years apart and are set to release dates and locations for their upcoming reunion tour.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR