2019-2020 BYUSA presidential candidates

Rob Borden and Mimi Ross – Love, Learn, Serve

Rob Borden

Borden graduated from high school early and said he realizes he missed out on a lot looking back. This encouraged him to stay in college — despite already being done with classes necessary to graduate — to run for the BYUSA elections.

“I have decided to run for this position because I want to sink my roots deeper in this community, make friends and enjoy the BYU experience more fully,” Borden said.

Borden hopes that he and Ross can encourage students to realize that the “world (truly) is our campus” through their campaign.

“I have seen and heard about the impact that many students are having on the lives of individuals in Japan, Italy, the Phillippines, China, Ghana, Nigeria, Poland, Romania and France, and this isn’t even half,” Borden said.

Borden expressed his passion for BYU and what the university has to offer. He said he believes that by working together, students can make BYU a better place.

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, I would hope that we — as a student family — are able to press forward in spreading a message of love through unity, learning by faith and works, and dedicated service to all,” Borden said. “There is so much power in this student body, and my hope is that the power we have is harnessed to promote the ideals that BYU already stands for.”

Mimi Ross

Ross is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and stands behind the “Love, Learn, Serve” platform.

“With that (platform) we have an initiative tied to each one of those words,” Ross said.

Love: “We want to start a campaign called “Look Up” to encourage students to look up from their phones and make a new connection every day,” Ross said.

Learn: “We want to start “Kickback Days,” which will be a way for students to create a support network of people who are going through similar issues,” Ross said.

Serve: “The ‘Go Forth and Serve’ program is where we will pair up with different entities on campus every month to serve these students,” Ross said. “Specifically, we’d like to collaborate with the Women in Business club, Black Student Union, Dealing with Divorce Club and many more.”

Ross believes that uniting groups on campus will make reaching and serving more people on campus achievable.

“If we were to win, I’d hope to see students on campus connect with each other and the university more,” Ross said. “When we feel connected, we reach out more and feel less alone.”

Kendrick Stevenson and McKay Tucker – UPLIFT

Stevenson has high hopes for BYU and the future of its students and campus. According to Stevenson, the campaign has three initiatives that will uplift individuals, organizations and campus as a whole.

Individuals: “We will empower students to serve other students on campus through small acts of service,” Stevenson said.

Organizations: Stevenson said, “We will improve communication between student leaders across campus.”

Campus: “We will ignite school spirit through unifying activities,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said they ultimately want to help marginalized groups on campus to know they are loved, and hopes that winning the BYUSA elections is a means to do so.

“I want everyone at BYU to feel accepted and loved no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation or religion,” Stevenson said.

McKay Tucker

Tucker attended Arizona State University before transferring to BYU and believes that helped him gain a new perspective.

Tucker said that attending ASU was a good experience for him to learn a little more about what it is like being a minority population among 80,000 students.

“I gained an enhanced perspective of what it’s like to be on the margin and came to even more greatly appreciate the growth that comes from working with those different from myself,” Tucker said.

Tucker displayed leadership at ASU by founding ASU’s Interfaith Student Council. He worked with administrators to “create a venue for more regular dialogue, more collaborative interaction and more mutual understanding by bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.”

Tucker currently serves as the co-president of the BYU interfaith club and participates in BYUSA’s Student Advisory Council.

“We hope to work within BYUSA and with leaders of other student organizations to create a stronger culture of inclusion on campus and to ignite the spirit of the Y in our efforts to elevate student experience,” Tucker said.

Tucker hopes this will make an impact on the BYU campus and build on the foundation of “bridging one university.”

“We believe that BYU’s best years are ahead of us, and as the president and vice president of BYUSA, we hope to elevate people’s perception and awareness of the BYU Student Service Association,” Tucker said.

Voting for BYUSA presidential candidates will take place on March 6.